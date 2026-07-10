Investors Purchase Large Volume of Sigma Lithium Call Options (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 8,190 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 68% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,865 call options.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGML shares. Zacks Research raised Sigma Lithium from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sigma Lithium from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGML

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGML traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 799,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 0.58. Sigma Lithium has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10. Sigma Lithium had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 41.84%.The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the sustainable production of battery-grade lithium from hard rock deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Grota do Cirilo lithium project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Grota do Cirilo comprises a fully permitted, low-altitude spodumene mine and processing plant designed to produce high-purity lithium concentrate and downstream lithium hydroxide for the global electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

Since its founding in 2018, Sigma Lithium has pursued a vertically integrated approach, overseeing each stage of production from ore extraction and beneficiation to chemical conversion.

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