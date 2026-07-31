Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a GBX 60 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 50. Canaccord Genuity Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 178.10% from the company's current price.

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Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems stock traded down GBX 0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,458. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 30.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Invinity Energy Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 15.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported GBX (5.10) EPS for the quarter. Invinity Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 294.48% and a negative return on equity of 39.44%. The business had revenue of GBX 818 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Invinity Energy Systems will post -9.3999995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Invinity Energy Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Invinity Energy Systems this week:

Neutral Sentiment: The supplied articles do not report new contracts, funding, project updates, financial results, analyst changes, or insider activity involving Invinity Energy Systems plc. Consequently, any movement in LON:IES is likely being driven by broader market factors, trading volume, or company information not included here.

The supplied articles do not report new contracts, funding, project updates, financial results, analyst changes, or insider activity involving Invinity Energy Systems plc. Consequently, any movement in is likely being driven by broader market factors, trading volume, or company information not included here. Neutral Sentiment: Invinity’s reported financial profile remains a relevant background consideration: the company has negative earnings and margins, while its share price is near its 200-day moving average and below its 50-day moving average. These factors may contribute to volatility and investor caution.

Invinity’s reported financial profile remains a relevant background consideration: the company has negative earnings and margins, while its share price is near its 200-day moving average and below its 50-day moving average. These factors may contribute to volatility and investor caution. Neutral Sentiment: The IES Holdings report describes strong revenue, earnings, and backlog growth plus a two-for-one stock split, but those developments apply exclusively to IES Holdings NASDAQ: IESC , not Invinity Energy Systems.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc AIM: IES is a world-leading manufacturer of vanadium flow batteries for energy storage. Built in our factories in the UK and Canada, the Company's proven, commercialised, longer duration energy storage technology has been deployed at scale and dispatched gigawatt-hours of electricity for customers across the world. Invinity's safe, scalable and durable battery technology is a trusted and safer alternative to lithium-ion batteries. Endurium VFBs are engineered for heavy-duty, high throughput applications, they don't wear out, cannot catch fire and are designed to be operated for 30 years or more.

Further Reading

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