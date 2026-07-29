Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.920-1.980 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James Financial raised Invitation Home from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Invitation Home to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Invitation Home from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on INVH

Invitation Home Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.09. 5,121,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,198,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. Invitation Home has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.34. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.980 EPS. Research analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Home

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invitation Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,063 shares of the company's stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Invitation Home by 1,124.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invitation Home by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Invitation Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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