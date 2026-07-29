Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.34, Zacks reports. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The company had revenue of $747.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $731.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.920-1.980 EPS.

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Invitation Home Price Performance

INVH traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,122,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Invitation Home's payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Invitation Home from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Invitation Home from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Invitation Home to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Home currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Home

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 101.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,966,000 after buying an additional 2,505,909 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 169.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,296,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,038,000 after buying an additional 2,071,407 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Home by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582,173 shares of the company's stock worth $71,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Invitation Home by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,937,249 shares of the company's stock worth $81,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,839 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Home by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,183,742 shares of the company's stock worth $116,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,880 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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