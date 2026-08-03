Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

IVVD has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Invivyd from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Invivyd in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invivyd

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invivyd in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,809,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,227,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,831,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,108,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Invivyd by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,543,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,065 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invivyd Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IVVD opened at $0.54 on Monday. Invivyd has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $157.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. Invivyd had a negative net margin of 138.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Invivyd will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

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