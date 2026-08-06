Invivyd (IVVD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $14.4010 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.04 million. Invivyd had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 138.90%. On average, analysts expect Invivyd to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Invivyd Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:IVVD opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $178.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. Invivyd has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVVD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Invivyd from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IVVD

Institutional Trading of Invivyd

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invivyd by 190.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,999 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 71,485 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invivyd by 2,051.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 410,711 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 391,617 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invivyd by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,762,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company's stock.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

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