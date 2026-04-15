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Iofina (LON:IOF) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Iofina logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a Buy rating and set a GBX 45 price target, implying roughly a 42.9% upside from the current share price.
  • Shares were trading up 6.8% (opened GBX 31.50) with a market cap of £60.4m, a PE ratio of 12.6, and a 12‑month range of GBX 20–31.70.
  • Iofina is a vertically integrated iodine producer — the second-largest iodine producer in North America — operating Iofina Resources and Iofina Chemical.
  • Five stocks we like better than Iofina.

Iofina (LON:IOF - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 45 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock's current price.

Iofina Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of LON:IOF opened at GBX 31.50 on Wednesday. Iofina has a 12-month low of GBX 20 and a 12-month high of GBX 31.70. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.52. The company has a market capitalization of £60.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85.

Iofina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iofina plc is a vertically integrated company that specialises in the production of Iodine and the manufacturing of specialty chemical products and derivatives. Iofina is the second largest producer of iodine in North America and operates the manufacturing entities, Iofina Resources, and Iofina Chemical.

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