IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Issues Earnings Results

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.23, FiscalAI reports. IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $80.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. IonQ's revenue for the quarter was up 286.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from IonQ's conference call:

Q2 revenue reached $80.1 million , up 287% year over year and 20% above management’s expectations; the company raised its 2026 IonQ-only revenue guidance to $280 million–$290 million.

, up 287% year over year and 20% above management’s expectations; the company raised its 2026 IonQ-only revenue guidance to $280 million–$290 million. IonQ closed its $1.8 billion SkyWater acquisition and received its first fully integrated semiconductor-based QPUs for testing, keeping its plan to commission 256-qubit systems in the first half of 2027 and pursue a path toward 10,000 qubits on track.

Demand is broadening across the platform, with 60% of Q2 revenue from commercial customers, roughly 50% from international customers, and multi-product sales representing 25% of revenue; management also cited rising interest in quantum-safe security and QKD.

IonQ remains heavily investment-driven, reporting negative adjusted EBITDA of $120.3 million and GAAP operating expenses of $417.3 million; the company also recorded a $1.9 billion GAAP net loss, largely from a $1.6 billion non-cash warrant valuation charge.

Management deferred combined IonQ-SkyWater revenue and EBITDA guidance until integration and purchase-accounting work is complete, noting that approximately $120 million of expected intercompany SkyWater spending will need to be eliminated on consolidation.

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IonQ Stock Performance

IonQ stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.01. 24,106,912 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,916,572. IonQ has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $84.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.88 and a beta of 3.28. The company's 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on IonQ in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 price objective on IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on IonQ from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other news, Director Gabrielle B. Toledano sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $151,662.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,581.54. This trade represents a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $151,690.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,444,692.16. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 9,329 shares of company stock valued at $513,216 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marex Group plc grew its position in IonQ by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,083,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,962,789 shares of the company's stock worth $402,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,834,898 shares of the company's stock worth $82,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $41,989,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 262.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 576,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 930,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: IonQ reported record second-quarter revenue of approximately $80.1 million , up 287% year over year and above the $66.5 million consensus estimate. Its adjusted loss of $0.33 per share also beat expectations for a $0.56 loss. IonQ Announces Record Second Quarter 2026 Revenues, Growing 287% YoY

IonQ reported record second-quarter revenue of approximately , up 287% year over year and above the $66.5 million consensus estimate. Its adjusted loss of $0.33 per share also beat expectations for a $0.56 loss. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $280 million-$290 million , above the $268.2 million analyst consensus. However, the outlook excludes any contribution from the recently completed SkyWater deal. IonQ raises full-year guidance after Q2 results

The company raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to , above the $268.2 million analyst consensus. However, the outlook excludes any contribution from the recently completed SkyWater deal. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $75 price target, offering a bullish view of IonQ’s quantum-computing growth prospects. Wedbush initiates IonQ coverage

Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $75 price target, offering a bullish view of IonQ’s quantum-computing growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: IonQ signed an MOU with Sandia National Laboratories to explore quantum co-design for national-security applications. The agreement could support future government opportunities, but it does not yet represent contracted revenue. IonQ and Sandia National Laboratories MOU

IonQ signed an MOU with Sandia National Laboratories to explore quantum co-design for national-security applications. The agreement could support future government opportunities, but it does not yet represent contracted revenue. Negative Sentiment: Despite the revenue beat, IonQ remains unprofitable, and its roughly $14.9 billion market capitalization implies a very demanding valuation. Investors may be taking profits after a sharp recent rally and questioning whether growth can justify the premium.

Despite the revenue beat, IonQ remains unprofitable, and its roughly $14.9 billion market capitalization implies a very demanding valuation. Investors may be taking profits after a sharp recent rally and questioning whether growth can justify the premium. Negative Sentiment: The approximately $1.8 billion SkyWater acquisition adds integration, capital-spending, and execution risk. IonQ must prove that owning a semiconductor foundry accelerates its quantum-hardware roadmap without pressuring margins or increasing dilution.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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