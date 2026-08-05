IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 4.1% - What's Next?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.70 and last traded at $40.0060. 23,346,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 25,469,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

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Key IonQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $75 price target, indicating substantial potential upside and reinforcing the bullish investment case for IonQ’s quantum-computing platform. Wedbush Begins Coverage on IonQ

Wedbush initiated coverage with an rating and a $75 price target, indicating substantial potential upside and reinforcing the bullish investment case for IonQ’s quantum-computing platform. Positive Sentiment: IonQ completed its approximately $1.8 billion acquisition of SkyWater Technology , adding domestic semiconductor manufacturing capabilities that could improve control over quantum-chip production and support U.S. supply-chain and national-security initiatives. Why IonQ Stock Is Up Today

IonQ completed its approximately , adding domestic semiconductor manufacturing capabilities that could improve control over quantum-chip production and support U.S. supply-chain and national-security initiatives. Positive Sentiment: IonQ signed a memorandum of understanding with Sandia National Laboratories to explore quantum co-design for national-security applications. The partnership could strengthen government relationships and create longer-term commercialization opportunities, although it does not represent a disclosed contract or revenue commitment. IonQ and Sandia National Laboratories Sign MOU

IonQ signed a memorandum of understanding with Sandia National Laboratories to explore quantum co-design for national-security applications. The partnership could strengthen government relationships and create longer-term commercialization opportunities, although it does not represent a disclosed contract or revenue commitment. Positive Sentiment: IonQ and EPB are launching a Tennessee Quantum Communications Research Center, while reports also highlighted IonQ embedding a commercial quantum-memory unit in a live fiber network. These developments provide additional evidence of progress toward real-world quantum communications applications. IonQ and EPB Partner to Launch the Tennessee Quantum Communications Research Center

IonQ and EPB are launching a Tennessee Quantum Communications Research Center, while reports also highlighted IonQ embedding a commercial quantum-memory unit in a live fiber network. These developments provide additional evidence of progress toward real-world quantum communications applications. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are awaiting second-quarter results after a sharp recent rally. The report is expected to provide an update on revenue growth, bookings, guidance and the financial impact of the SkyWater transaction.

Investors are awaiting second-quarter results after a sharp recent rally. The report is expected to provide an update on revenue growth, bookings, guidance and the financial impact of the SkyWater transaction. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a major concern. Commentary cited IonQ trading at roughly 105 times sales , while the company remains unprofitable; its prior quarter exceeded revenue expectations but missed consensus EPS estimates. That premium leaves the stock vulnerable to profit-taking if earnings or guidance disappoint. BigBear.ai vs. IonQ

Valuation remains a major concern. Commentary cited IonQ trading at roughly , while the company remains unprofitable; its prior quarter exceeded revenue expectations but missed consensus EPS estimates. That premium leaves the stock vulnerable to profit-taking if earnings or guidance disappoint. Negative Sentiment: The SkyWater acquisition increases execution, integration and financing risks. Investors may also be questioning whether the deal’s expected strategic benefits justify its substantial cost at IonQ’s already elevated valuation.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Northland Securities increased their target price on IonQ from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IonQ

IonQ Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.88 and a beta of 3.28. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.44.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $80.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.47 million. IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IonQ news, Director Gabrielle B. Toledano sold 2,757 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $151,662.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $613,581.54. The trade was a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 2,757 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $151,690.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,444,692.16. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,329 shares of company stock valued at $513,216. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in IonQ by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,200 shares of the company's stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter worth $221,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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