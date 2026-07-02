IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 4.4% - Here's Why

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.18 and last traded at $49.1390. 16,904,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 26,562,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IONQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IonQ

IonQ Trading Down 4.4%

The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.50 and a beta of 3.23. The stock's 50 day moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IonQ news, insider John W. Raymond sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $209,863.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 80,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,941.48. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $188,272.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 139,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,984,353.30. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,102 shares of company stock valued at $701,489. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 485.7% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 3,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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