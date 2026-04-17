IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Up 3.4% - Time to Buy?

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.69 and last traded at $46.1820. 48,405,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 23,512,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.68.

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IonQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IONQ. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IonQ from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONQ

IonQ Trading Up 3.4%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 5,165 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $203,707.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 112,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,757.04. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $93,352.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,326.42. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,581 shares of company stock worth $316,156. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IonQ by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in IonQ by 485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in IonQ by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IonQ by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in IonQ by 3,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Further Reading

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