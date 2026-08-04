IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Up 7.8% - Here's What Happened

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) was up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.05 and last traded at $41.8680. Approximately 24,932,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 25,507,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.85.

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Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IONQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on IONQ

IonQ Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.53 and a beta of 3.28. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The company had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IonQ news, insider John W. Raymond sold 3,815 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $209,863.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,941.48. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $188,272.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 139,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,353.30. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,102 shares of company stock valued at $701,489. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IonQ by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. PeakShares LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the first quarter worth $32,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Further Reading

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