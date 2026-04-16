IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading 3.2% Higher - What's Next?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.43 and last traded at $44.6130. 77,960,048 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 23,144,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.

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Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IonQ from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.45.

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IonQ Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.80. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other news, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $93,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,799,326.42. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 5,165 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $203,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 112,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,428,757.04. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,581 shares of company stock valued at $316,156. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 700.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 3,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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