Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $87.6740 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 123.92%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 161.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,887 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 322,680 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 279.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,540 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 43,829 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,571,902 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $18,554,000 after buying an additional 1,301,846 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 202.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,777,344 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $19,239,000 after buying an additional 3,869,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,466 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of tumor‐infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidate, lifileucel (formerly LN‐144), is an autologous TIL therapy in late‐stage clinical development for patients with advanced melanoma. Iovance's pipeline also includes next‐generation TIL programs such as LN‐145 for cervical and other human papillomavirus (HPV)‐related cancers, as well as exploratory studies in head and neck, non‐small cell lung, gastric and other solid tumor indications.

Iovance's TIL platform harnesses a patient's own immune system by isolating, expanding and reinfusing tumor‐reactive lymphocytes.

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