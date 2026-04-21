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IP Group (LON:IPO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
IP Group logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares of IP Group recently moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as GBX 62.80 and last at GBX 62.39 versus the 200‑day MA of GBX 57.35 on a volume of about 1.6 million shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is positive: two analysts rate the stock a Buy, Deutsche Bank raised its target to GBX 110, and the consensus target price is GBX 105.
  • On valuation, IP Group has a market capitalization of £553.03 million and a P/E ratio of 8.82, with recent quarterly EPS of GBX 7.24 and analysts forecasting roughly GBX 19.62 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Interested in IP Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.35 and traded as high as GBX 62.80. IP Group shares last traded at GBX 62.39, with a volume of 1,601,431 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IP Group from GBX 103 to GBX 110 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 100 target price on shares of IP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 105.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IP Group

IP Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £553.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.35.

IP Group (LON:IPO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 7.24 earnings per share for the quarter. IP Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3,526.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that IP Group Plc will post 19.6245031 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IP Group accelerates the impact of science for a better future. As the most active UK based, early-stage science investor, we develop and support some of the world's most exciting businesses in deeptech, life sciences and cleantech (led by Kiko Ventures). Through Parkwalk, the UK's largest growth EIS fund manager, we also back world-changing innovation emerging in leading universities and research institutions. Our specialist investment team combines sector expertise with an international approach.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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