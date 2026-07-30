IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IPX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 479992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of IperionX in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of IperionX in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of IperionX in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of IperionX from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IPX

IperionX Trading Down 8.7%

The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06.

Insider Activity at IperionX

In related news, CEO Anastasios Arima purchased 138,720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $496,617.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 12,455,502 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,697.16. This represents a 1.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd Hannigan acquired 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 26,633,334 shares in the company, valued at $95,613,669.06. This represents a 1.14% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 663,720 shares of company stock worth $2,379,118 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of IperionX by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in IperionX in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in IperionX by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 25,964 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in IperionX during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in IperionX during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company's stock.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX NASDAQ: IPX is a mineral technology company focused on the production and commercialization of high‐purity titanium and zirconium products. The company’s core activities include the development of advanced mineral sands projects and the deployment of proprietary processing technologies aimed at supplying feedstocks to aerospace, defense, additive manufacturing and battery markets.

At the heart of IperionX’s operations is the Stony Creek Project in Virginia, where the company holds significant mineral sands rights.

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