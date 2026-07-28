IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 56,316 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 56,316 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $5,761,689.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,670,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at $682,436,653.73. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get IPG Photonics alerts: Sign Up

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.47. 116,165 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,422. IPG Photonics Corporation has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $155.82. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day moving average of $111.30.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $256.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 199,766 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,303,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,487,103 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $321,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,376,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 374.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,007 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.17.

Get Our Latest Report on IPG Photonics

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IPG Photonics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IPG Photonics wasn't on the list.

While IPG Photonics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here