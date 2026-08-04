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IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
IPG Photonics logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • IPG Photonics beat earnings expectations: The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.58, exceeding the $0.37 consensus estimate by $0.21, while revenue increased 11.1% year over year. It issued Q3 2026 EPS guidance of $0.30–$0.60.
  • Shares rose 1.5% to $88.52 after the results, though the stock remains well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and its 52-week high of $155.82.
  • Analyst sentiment remains moderately bullish: Six analysts rate IPGP a Buy, two rate it Hold, and one rates it Sell, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $137.17.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.84%. IPG Photonics's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. IPG Photonics updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.300-0.600 EPS.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.52. The company's stock had a trading volume of 271,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,053. The business's 50-day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 128.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $155.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 65,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $6,809,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,463,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at $669,856,619.28. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $1,195,104.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,158,036.78. The trade was a 11.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 136,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,277,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,357 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,525 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Wall Street Zen cut IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on IPGP

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

Further Reading

Earnings History for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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