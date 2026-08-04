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IQM Quantum Computers (NASDAQ:IQMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
IQM Quantum Computers logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Backlog and deployments grew: IQM’s backlog increased from €69.1 million at the end of Q2 to more than €102 million, while the company reported 26 quantum computers sold and 17 delivered.
  • 2026 guidance was reaffirmed: Management still expects €65 million–€75 million in order intake and €42 million–€47 million in revenue, with results weighted toward the second half and especially Q4.
  • Losses remain substantial: IQM reported a quarterly loss of $1.37 per share, a €30.9 million Q2 operating loss and a €60.5 million first-half loss, although its €309.4 million cash balance provides an expected runway through Q2 2028.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

IQM Quantum Computers (NASDAQ:IQMX - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The quantum computing company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Here are the key takeaways from IQM Quantum Computers' conference call:

  • Backlog expanded significantly: IQM ended Q2 with a €69.1 million backlog and reported that it has since grown by another €33 million to more than €102 million, supported by the LUMI AI Factory contract.
  • IQM reported 26 quantum computers sold, 17 delivered, and eight currently in production, with deployments at major institutions including Oak Ridge National Laboratory, CINECA, and four of the world’s top 10 supercomputing centers.
  • Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance for €65 million–€75 million of order intake and €42 million–€47 million of revenue, while emphasizing that revenue will be heavily weighted toward the second half and especially Q4 as larger systems reach delivery and acceptance milestones.
  • The July listing left IQM with €309.4 million in cash and an expected runway through Q2 2028, enabling continued investment in R&D, factory capacity, error-correction milestones, customer deliveries, and software.
  • The company remains heavily loss-making, with a €30.9 million Q2 operating loss and a €60.5 million H1 loss; revenue timing is also lumpy because large-system projects can take 1.5–2 years to convert from orders to recognized revenue, while commercial customers are still waiting for more capable systems.

IQM Quantum Computers Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ IQMX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 113,723 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,422. IQM Quantum Computers has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on IQM Quantum Computers in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $12.88 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, IQM Quantum Computers presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.88.

View Our Latest Report on IQM Quantum Computers

IQM Quantum Computers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQM Quantum Computers is a quantum computing company focused on developing superconducting quantum processors, quantum computers, and related software and services. The company works to make quantum technology available for research institutions, enterprises, and other organizations seeking to explore and apply quantum computing in practical settings.

Founded in Finland, IQM has positioned itself as a European developer in the quantum computing industry. Its offerings are centered on full-stack quantum computing solutions, including hardware, control systems, and cloud-based access to quantum resources, with an emphasis on helping customers experiment with and build quantum applications.

The company serves customers and collaborators in Europe and other international markets through its commercial and research relationships.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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