IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Buy" by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.6250.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded IQVIA from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 11th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $176.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $247.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.72.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.IQVIA's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. Analysts predict that IQVIA will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $676,698,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2,628.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,479 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $377,670,000 after buying an additional 1,614,063 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,901,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $428,525,000 after buying an additional 933,554 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,298 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $245,099,000 after buying an additional 879,701 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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