IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Insider Sells 1,855 Shares

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) insider Bhavik Patel sold 1,855 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.27, for a total value of $436,425.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,143.96. This represents a 57.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.18. 1,471,738 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.50 and a 12-month high of $251.36. The stock's 50 day moving average is $196.05 and its 200 day moving average is $186.76. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 8.10%.The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of IQVIA to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 target price on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,650,532 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,429,426,000 after purchasing an additional 159,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,971 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $982,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,087,380 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $923,276,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IQVIA by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,799,600 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $856,468,000 after buying an additional 528,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,773,984 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $526,891,000 after buying an additional 367,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company's stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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