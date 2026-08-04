IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Insider W Richard Staub Sells 5,500 Shares

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) insider W Richard Staub sold 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.68, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,436.16. The trade was a 29.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.18. 1,471,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,230. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $196.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.50 and a 12 month high of $251.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in IQVIA by 14.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,015 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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