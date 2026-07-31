iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.540-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.0 million-$24.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.7 million. iRadimed also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.090-2.240 EPS.

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iRadimed Price Performance

IRMD stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. iRadimed has a 1-year low of $57.83 and a 1-year high of $107.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.90.

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. iRadimed had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 24.48%. iRadimed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.090-2.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRadimed will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Freedom Capital upgraded iRadimed to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of iRadimed from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, iRadimed presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IRMD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $437,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $190,334,250. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,836,403. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRadimed

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iRadimed by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,507 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRadimed by 410.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,887 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 205,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iRadimed by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,129 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRadimed by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,227 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 55,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iRadimed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,952 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company's stock.

iRadimed Company Profile

iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company's core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

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