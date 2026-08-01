iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. iRadimed had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 27.36%. iRadimed updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.090-2.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.540-0.590 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from iRadimed's conference call:

Strong customer demand for the new 3870 pump drove bookings to more than double units shipped, with roughly 70% of replacement orders using four-channel quad systems and ASPs exceeding $110,000.

drove bookings to more than double units shipped, with roughly 70% of replacement orders using four-channel quad systems and ASPs exceeding $110,000. IRadimed achieved its target of producing more than 130 3870 pumps in Q2 and plans to exceed 300 units in Q3, with startup costs expected to decline by more than 50% as manufacturing efficiencies improve.

Q2 revenue was essentially flat year over year at $20.5 million, while gross margin fell to 74% from 78% and GAAP EPS declined to $0.41 from $0.45 due to the initial 3870 production ramp.

Recurring revenue trends remained healthy, including 14% growth in disposables, while domestic patient-monitor sales reached a record 71 units and the company cited strong backlogs across pumps, monitors, and ferromagnetic detection systems.

Management reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance of $91 million–$96 million in revenue and $1.90–$2.05 in GAAP EPS, expects improving margins through the second half, and said a $100 million revenue run rate in Q4 is within reach.

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iRadimed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.86. The company had a trading volume of 308,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,471. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.70. iRadimed has a 1-year low of $57.83 and a 1-year high of $107.90.

iRadimed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. iRadimed's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of iRadimed from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRadimed presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on iRadimed

Key Headlines Impacting iRadimed

Here are the key news stories impacting iRadimed this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings exceeded expectations. iRadimed reported second-quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.46, above the $0.42 consensus estimate; GAAP diluted EPS was $0.41. The company also reported a 24.48% return on equity and a 27.36% net margin. IRADIMED Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

iRadimed reported second-quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.46, above the $0.42 consensus estimate; GAAP diluted EPS was $0.41. The company also reported a 24.48% return on equity and a 27.36% net margin. Positive Sentiment: 2026 EPS guidance is above analyst expectations. Full-year EPS guidance of $2.09-$2.24 compares with the $1.96 consensus estimate. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.59 also exceeds the $0.53 consensus. IRADIMED Corporation Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Full-year EPS guidance of $2.09-$2.24 compares with the $1.96 consensus estimate. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.59 also exceeds the $0.53 consensus. Positive Sentiment: iRadimed declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share , providing a direct shareholder return. IRADIMED Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

, providing a direct shareholder return. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance is broadly in line with expectations. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $23.0-$24.5 million brackets the $23.7 million consensus, while full-year guidance of $91-$96 million is close to the $91.2 million estimate.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $23.0-$24.5 million brackets the $23.7 million consensus, while full-year guidance of $91-$96 million is close to the $91.2 million estimate. Negative Sentiment: Revenue growth was weak. Second-quarter revenue reached $20.5 million, up only $0.1 million, or 0.5%, from the prior-year period. That modest growth may have tempered the positive impact of the EPS beat, particularly with shares trading at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio near 50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other iRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $437,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,334,250. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,836,403. Insiders own 34.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRadimed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRadimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in iRadimed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of iRadimed by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,811 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRadimed

iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company's core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

Further Reading

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