iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.090-2.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.0 million-$96.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.2 million. iRadimed also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.540-0.590 EPS.

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iRadimed Stock Performance

Shares of IRMD opened at $95.21 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.90. iRadimed has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $107.90.

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. iRadimed had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 27.36%.iRadimed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.090-2.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRadimed will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Freedom Capital upgraded iRadimed to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered iRadimed from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $120.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on iRadimed

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,162,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $195,922,500. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,403. Insiders own 34.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRadimed

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iRadimed by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,887 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 205,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of iRadimed by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,131 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRadimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRadimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iRadimed in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRadimed Company Profile

iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company's core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

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