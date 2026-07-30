iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $219.3280 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.21. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $199.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $194.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $122.44 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $100.85 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.42. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -142.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar bought 5,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $56,891.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,611 shares in the company, valued at $274,293.81. This trade represents a 26.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $152.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $184.00 to $147.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $184.71.

Read Our Latest Report on IRTC

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes wearable cardiac monitoring devices and associated data analytics services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company's flagship product is the Zio® patch, a discreet, single-use, continuous ECG recorder designed to monitor heart rhythms for up to 14 days. iRhythm's digital diagnostics platform combines biosensor technology with proprietary algorithms to detect arrhythmias and streamline data interpretation for physicians.

The Zio service is prescribed by cardiologists and other healthcare providers to aid in the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia and other rhythm disorders.

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