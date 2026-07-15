Iridium Communications (IRDM) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Iridium Communications to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $220.3220 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $219.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.39 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 12.05%.The business's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Iridium Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.6%

IRDM stock opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Iridium Communications's dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IRDM. William Blair cut shares of Iridium Communications from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IRDM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 392.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 10,363.2% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company's stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc operates a global satellite communications network that delivers voice and data services across land, sea and air. The company's unique architecture relies on a constellation of 66 low-Earth orbit satellites, enabling real-time connectivity in regions beyond the reach of terrestrial wireless networks. Iridium's core offerings include satellite voice and messaging services, broadband data terminals, push-to-talk (PTT) interoperability and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Iridium serves a diverse range of markets, including maritime shipping, aviation, government and defense, energy, and enterprise.

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