Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Announces Earnings Results

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $219.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.39 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Iridium Communications' conference call:

Iridium's new Iridium 9604 tri‑mode module is on track for commercial availability in June and is in beta with partners; the small, lower‑cost integration of satellite, cellular and GPS is expected to accelerate IoT subscriber growth and simplify legacy hardware integration.

Iridium's new tri‑mode module is on track for commercial availability in June and is in beta with partners; the small, lower‑cost integration of satellite, cellular and GPS is expected to accelerate IoT subscriber growth and simplify legacy hardware integration. The company will roll out its PNT ASIC in July, has received interest from over 100 firms, and continues to target at least $100 million of annual PNT revenue by 2030 as ASIC availability accelerates deployments.

The company will roll out its in July, has received interest from over 100 firms, and continues to target at least $100 million of annual PNT revenue by 2030 as ASIC availability accelerates deployments. Iridium NTN Direct is moving toward commercial launch later this year with live over‑the‑air demos and seven mobile network operator agreements to date, positioning Iridium as a standards‑based complement for D2D and IoT roaming use cases.

is moving toward commercial launch later this year with live over‑the‑air demos and seven mobile network operator agreements to date, positioning Iridium as a standards‑based complement for D2D and IoT roaming use cases. Management reaffirmed full‑year guidance (service revenue and operational OIBDA) and highlighted strong cash generation: pro forma free cash flow ~ $318M for 2026, net leverage of 3.4x OIBDA and capacity to invest in growth or M&A.

Management reaffirmed full‑year guidance (service revenue and operational OIBDA) and highlighted strong cash generation: pro forma free cash flow ~ $318M for 2026, net leverage of 3.4x OIBDA and capacity to invest in growth or M&A. Q1 OIBDA fell 5% (a $4.2M quarterly hit) largely from a policy shift to pay annual incentive compensation fully in cash (projected $17M OIBDA impact in 2026), while commercial broadband revenue declined ~5% as customers migrate to lower‑cost backup plans.

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Iridium Communications Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Iridium Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iridium Communications news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $67,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 45,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,793. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,325 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,243.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 40,479 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 37,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 33,191 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 539,566 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,741,000 after buying an additional 75,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Iridium Communications from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a "sell" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.60.

View Our Latest Report on IRDM

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc operates a global satellite communications network that delivers voice and data services across land, sea and air. The company's unique architecture relies on a constellation of 66 low-Earth orbit satellites, enabling real-time connectivity in regions beyond the reach of terrestrial wireless networks. Iridium's core offerings include satellite voice and messaging services, broadband data terminals, push-to-talk (PTT) interoperability and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Iridium serves a diverse range of markets, including maritime shipping, aviation, government and defense, energy, and enterprise.

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