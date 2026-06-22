Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.6667.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IRM

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,189 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $902,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.71, for a total value of $3,951,664.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,951,664.54. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 143,260 shares of company stock worth $17,203,835 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 17,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM opened at $127.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 140.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.29 and a 200-day moving average of $105.37. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $134.09.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The firm's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is currently 380.22%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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