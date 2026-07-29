Iron Mountain (IRM) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5430 per share and revenue of $1.9686 billion for the quarter. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Iron Mountain to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $125.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 138.18 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $77.77 and a one year high of $134.68. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $125.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.22.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is presently 380.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Iron Mountain from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IRM

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $244,011.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,184,078.12. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,189 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $902,219.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 137,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,361,672 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 597.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,161,589 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $322,292,000 after buying an additional 2,708,560 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 18.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $516,481,000 after acquiring an additional 776,933 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 923,196 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $76,579,000 after acquiring an additional 465,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,131,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,759,494,000 after acquiring an additional 322,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 215.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 377,807 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,752,000 after acquiring an additional 258,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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