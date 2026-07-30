Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $114.8430 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $106.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.11 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.26% and a negative return on equity of 39.65%. On average, analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.3%

IRWD opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 21,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $80,459.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 250,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,293.77. This trade represents a 7.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 127,890 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $578,062.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 313,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,417,833.60. The trade was a 28.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company's flagship product is linaclotide, marketed under the brand name LINZESS in the United States for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Through a strategic collaboration with Allergan (now part of AbbVie), Ironwood also commercializes linaclotide in select ex-U.S.

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