IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.50 and traded as high as $15.50. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones shares last traded at $15.2450, with a volume of 95,289 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 67.46%.The business had revenue of $104.67 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Jorge Alberto Cruces sold 24,913 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $38,116.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA NYSE: IRS is Argentina’s leading real estate company, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of commercial, office, residential and hospitality properties. The company’s core operations encompass the planning and operation of shopping centers, premium office towers in Buenos Aires, urban residential complexes and full-service hotels. IRSA leverages its extensive land bank and development expertise to create mixed-use destinations that cater to evolving urban lifestyles.

IRSA’s shopping center division features a portfolio of flagship malls in Argentina, complemented by its Mall Plaza platform, which develops and operates retail destinations in Chile, Peru and Colombia.

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