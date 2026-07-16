Isabella Bank (ISBA) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). Isabella Bank had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.70 million. On average, analysts expect Isabella Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Isabella Bank Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ISBA opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46. Isabella Bank has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Isabella Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Isabella Bank's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Isabella Bank from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Isabella Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Isabella Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Isabella Bank

Institutional Trading of Isabella Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Isabella Bank by 2,617.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Isabella Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Isabella Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Isabella Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Isabella Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank NASDAQ: ISBA is a community bank headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, serving individuals and businesses across mid-Michigan. The bank delivers a broad array of financial products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and online and mobile banking platforms designed to meet everyday banking needs.

On the commercial side, Isabella Bank offers business lending solutions such as lines of credit, term loans, and equipment financing, alongside treasury management, merchant services, and payroll processing to help companies manage cash flow and streamline operations.

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