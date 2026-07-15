Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Trading Down 2.2% - Time to Sell?

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR - Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.5992 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 127,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 225,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Get Ispire Technology alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISPR shares. Zacks Research upgraded Ispire Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ispire Technology from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISPR

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.18.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.60 million. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 38.20% and a negative return on equity of 2,383.89%. Equities analysts predict that Ispire Technology Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ispire Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISPR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,720 shares of the company's stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ispire Technology by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Ispire Technology by 129.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ispire Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ispire Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ispire Technology wasn't on the list.

While Ispire Technology currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here