Isuzu Motors (ISUZY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its resultson Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.4667 per share and revenue of $5.1665 billion for the quarter.

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Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%.The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.58 billion. On average, analysts expect Isuzu Motors to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Isuzu Motors Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Isuzu Motors stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISUZY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Isuzu Motors from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research raised Isuzu Motors to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Isuzu Motors from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Isuzu Motors has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISUZY

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited OTCMKTS: ISUZY is a Japan‐based manufacturer renowned for its commercial vehicles and diesel engine technology. Established in 1916 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a reputation for durability and fuel efficiency, offering a broad portfolio of light, medium and heavy‐duty trucks alongside urban and intercity buses. Its core expertise in diesel engines underpins both its automotive lineup and a range of industrial applications, from marine propulsion to generator sets.

In the passenger‐vehicle segment, Isuzu has forged strategic alliances—most notably the joint venture with Toyota Motor Corporation to produce the D-Max pickup truck—which combines Isuzu’s engineering strengths with Toyota’s global distribution network.

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