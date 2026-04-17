Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Insider Sells $189,000.00 in Stock

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB - Get Free Report) insider Fajerman Sergio Guillinet sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,245,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,374.55. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fajerman Sergio Guillinet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Fajerman Sergio Guillinet sold 50,000 shares of Itau Unibanco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $469,000.00.

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Itau Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of ITUB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. 6,940,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,800,695. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itau Unibanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Itau Unibanco's payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Itau Unibanco from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Itau Unibanco

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itau Unibanco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 11.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 445,578 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,996,699 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,482,000 after buying an additional 1,107,607 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 332.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the bank's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 11.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,405 shares of the bank's stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 425.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,467 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 288,602 shares in the last quarter.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco SA NYSE: ITUB is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

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