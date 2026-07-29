ITG Inc. (NASDAQ:ITG) Short Interest Up ∞ in July

ITG Inc. (NASDAQ:ITG - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 437,461 shares, a growth of ∞ from the June 30th total of 0 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,033,993 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

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ITG Price Performance

ITG stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. ITG has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -699.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Key ITG News

Here are the key news stories impacting ITG this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms initiated coverage with buy-equivalent ratings and price targets well above the current trading level: Vertical Research set a $20 target, Robert W. Baird set $19, UBS set $18, and Bank of America, Stifel, and Truist each set $16. These targets imply substantial potential upside if ITG meets analysts’ expectations. ITG draws bullish initiations from Bank of America and UBS

Multiple firms initiated coverage with buy-equivalent ratings and price targets well above the current trading level: Vertical Research set a $20 target, Robert W. Baird set $19, UBS set $18, and Bank of America, Stifel, and Truist each set $16. These targets imply substantial potential upside if ITG meets analysts’ expectations. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp upgraded ITG to “Strong-Buy,” while forecasting earnings per share of $0.11 for the second quarter of 2026, $0.24 for the third quarter, $0.16 for the fourth quarter, $0.50 for full-year 2026, and $0.91 for 2027. The estimates point to sharply higher expected earnings in 2027. ITG receives a Buy from KeyBanc

KeyCorp upgraded ITG to “Strong-Buy,” while forecasting earnings per share of $0.11 for the second quarter of 2026, $0.24 for the third quarter, $0.16 for the fourth quarter, $0.50 for full-year 2026, and $0.91 for 2027. The estimates point to sharply higher expected earnings in 2027. Neutral Sentiment: The analyst actions are primarily new coverage and forward estimates rather than reported financial results. Investors may be waiting for fundamental evidence—such as revenue, margins, or quarterly earnings—before assigning value to the optimistic targets.

The analyst actions are primarily new coverage and forward estimates rather than reported financial results. Investors may be waiting for fundamental evidence—such as revenue, margins, or quarterly earnings—before assigning value to the optimistic targets. Negative Sentiment: The lower share price suggests investors may be taking profits or discounting the fact that bullish analyst coverage alone does not guarantee execution. ITG remains unprofitable on the trailing basis, reflected in its negative price-to-earnings ratio, which could increase sensitivity to valuation and earnings-delivery concerns.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ITG to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ITG in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ITG in a research note on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on ITG in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ITG in a research report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITG

ITG Company Profile

ITG, Inc was a financial services company best known for its institutional brokerage and trading services. The firm provided execution, electronic trading, and related brokerage solutions designed to help asset managers and other institutional investors trade securities more efficiently.

The company also offered portfolio trading, agency trading, and workflow tools that supported the investment process from order generation through execution. Over time, ITG developed technology-enabled services aimed at improving trading performance, transparency, and access to liquidity across equity markets.

ITG served institutional clients in the United States and other major financial markets.

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