Itron (ITRI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Itron to post earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $572.13 million for the quarter. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.27. Itron had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 12.72%.The business had revenue of $571.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Itron to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Itron Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Itron stock opened at $97.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.22. Itron has a 1 year low of $83.51 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 4,486 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $446,536.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,969.24. The trade was a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 15,293 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $1,522,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 124,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,362,469.84. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,180 shares of company stock valued at $5,085,475. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 343.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 25.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth about $1,609,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice raised Itron from an "accumulate" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Itron from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised Itron from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Itron from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.10.

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About Itron

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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