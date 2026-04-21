Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Down 4.3% - Time to Sell?

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $91.68 and last traded at $93.4250. Approximately 91,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 910,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.63.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim set a $155.00 price target on Itron in a report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on Itron and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Itron from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Itron from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITRI

Itron Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.22. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.27. Itron had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 12.72%.The firm had revenue of $571.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 15,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $1,522,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 124,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,362,469.84. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $691,603.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 26,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,678,820.48. The trade was a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 51,180 shares of company stock valued at $5,085,475 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $1,819,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Itron by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Itron by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,864,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

Further Reading

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