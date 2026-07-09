ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.9091.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $246.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock.

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Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,817,988.83. The trade was a 44.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,894.19. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ITT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,797,165 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,526,421,000 after purchasing an additional 258,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,460,467 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,467,976,000 after purchasing an additional 620,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ITT by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,546,710 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $441,880,000 after purchasing an additional 175,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ITT by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,614,929 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $280,267,000 after buying an additional 217,360 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ITT by 55,929.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518,405 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $263,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

ITT Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $184.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. ITT has a 52-week low of $154.29 and a 52-week high of $225.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. ITT had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.83%. ITT's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. ITT's dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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