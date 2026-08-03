ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.75.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded ITT from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $246.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,894.19. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. This represents a 44.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ITT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Amundi boosted its position in ITT by 22,565.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,253 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,238 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $54,020,000 after acquiring an additional 28,937 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,871 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ITT during the second quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $195.59 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $193.07 and its 200 day moving average is $196.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. ITT has a twelve month low of $157.66 and a twelve month high of $225.26.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that ITT will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.386 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. ITT's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

Further Reading

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