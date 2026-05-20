ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.9091.

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 target price on ITT in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 target price for the company.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total transaction of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,817,988.83. This trade represents a 44.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luca Savi sold 63,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $12,099,280.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,028,284.26. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 70,773 shares of company stock valued at $13,624,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ITT by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of ITT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,481 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 558 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE ITT opened at $190.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ITT has a twelve month low of $145.41 and a twelve month high of $225.26. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business's fifty day moving average is $201.74 and its 200 day moving average is $191.45.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. ITT's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.386 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. ITT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

About ITT

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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