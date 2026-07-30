ITT (ITT) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $1.3890 billion for the quarter. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ITT had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ITT to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ITT Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $190.84 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $193.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. ITT has a 1-year low of $157.66 and a 1-year high of $225.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.386 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. ITT's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $246.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ITT

More ITT News

Here are the key news stories impacting ITT this week:

Positive Sentiment: ITT’s latest reported quarter provided a fundamental support point: earnings of $1.98 per share exceeded the $1.77 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 32.7% year over year to $1.21 billion. The company’s fiscal 2026 EPS guidance remains $7.70–$8.00. ITT stock information

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other ITT news, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. This represents a 44.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,637,894.19. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in ITT by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,546,710 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $441,880,000 after acquiring an additional 175,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ITT by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,300,760 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $225,695,000 after acquiring an additional 171,827 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in ITT by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,230,902 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $213,574,000 after acquiring an additional 476,702 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 925,931 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $160,658,000 after purchasing an additional 320,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,072 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $148,885,000 after purchasing an additional 142,379 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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