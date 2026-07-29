Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Ivanhoe Mines had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 24.86%.

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Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

Ivanhoe Mines stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 288,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,591. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock's fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVPAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Ivanhoe Mines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ivanhoe Mines from a "negative" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Ivanhoe Mines from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.20.

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About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on unlocking high-value deposits of copper, nickel, zinc, and platinum-group metals. The company pursues a two-pronged strategy of advancing large-scale mining projects through feasibility and development stages while also expanding its exploration footprint. Ivanhoe's technical expertise spans geology, engineering, environmental management, and community relations, enabling it to secure the necessary permits and infrastructure for major mine developments.

The company's flagship asset is the Kamoa-Kakula copper complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a joint venture with the government of the DRC and Zijin Mining.

Further Reading

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