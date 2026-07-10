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Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Ivanhoe Mines logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ivanhoe Mines shares gapped down at the open, falling from a prior close of $7.5580 to $7.26 before recovering slightly to last trade around $7.5805.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans cautious: the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”, with 3 Buy ratings and 5 Hold ratings, and an average target price of $15.20.
  • The company beat earnings expectations with Q1 EPS of $0.11 versus $0.06 expected, though revenue came in below forecasts at $165.53 million versus $186.31 million.
  • Interested in Ivanhoe Mines? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.5580, but opened at $7.26. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $7.5805, with a volume of 16,603 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVPAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Ivanhoe Mines from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial cut Ivanhoe Mines from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Ivanhoe Mines from a "negative" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVPAF

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $165.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $186.31 million. Ivanhoe Mines had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 24.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ivanhoe Mines

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on unlocking high-value deposits of copper, nickel, zinc, and platinum-group metals. The company pursues a two-pronged strategy of advancing large-scale mining projects through feasibility and development stages while also expanding its exploration footprint. Ivanhoe's technical expertise spans geology, engineering, environmental management, and community relations, enabling it to secure the necessary permits and infrastructure for major mine developments.

The company's flagship asset is the Kamoa-Kakula copper complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a joint venture with the government of the DRC and Zijin Mining.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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