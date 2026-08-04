Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $7.93. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $7.8675, with a volume of 67,415 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Ivanhoe Mines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a "negative" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Up 4.0%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Ivanhoe Mines had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 23.47%.The business had revenue of $152.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on unlocking high-value deposits of copper, nickel, zinc, and platinum-group metals. The company pursues a two-pronged strategy of advancing large-scale mining projects through feasibility and development stages while also expanding its exploration footprint. Ivanhoe's technical expertise spans geology, engineering, environmental management, and community relations, enabling it to secure the necessary permits and infrastructure for major mine developments.

The company's flagship asset is the Kamoa-Kakula copper complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a joint venture with the government of the DRC and Zijin Mining.

Further Reading

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