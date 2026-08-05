Izea Worldwide (IZEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Izea Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Izea Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. Izea Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%.

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Izea Worldwide Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 million, a PE ratio of -118.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. Izea Worldwide has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $5.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IZEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Izea Worldwide from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Izea Worldwide from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IZEA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Izea Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IZEA. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Izea Worldwide by 3,143.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,736 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 79,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Izea Worldwide by 2,106.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Izea Worldwide by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Izea Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Izea Worldwide by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,312 shares of the company's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Izea Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc is a technology-driven marketing services company that operates a global digital marketplace connecting brands, agencies and media companies with content creators and influencers. The company's platform enables clients to plan, execute and measure content marketing and social media campaigns across blogs, social networks, video channels and other digital outlets. Through both self-service tools and managed service engagements, IZEA provides end-to-end solutions for influencer marketing, sponsored content creation and content distribution.

Key offerings include campaign management software, content licensing and rights management, influencer discovery and analytics, and performance reporting.

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