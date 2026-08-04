Izea Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Izea Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.73 and traded as low as $3.45. Izea Worldwide shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 47,135 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IZEA. Weiss Ratings lowered Izea Worldwide from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Izea Worldwide from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Izea Worldwide presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IZEA

Izea Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $60.41 million, a P/E ratio of -114.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Izea Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Izea Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 1.98%.The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Izea Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Izea Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Izea Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Izea Worldwide by 2,106.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Izea Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Izea Worldwide by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,862 shares of the company's stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Izea Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc is a technology-driven marketing services company that operates a global digital marketplace connecting brands, agencies and media companies with content creators and influencers. The company's platform enables clients to plan, execute and measure content marketing and social media campaigns across blogs, social networks, video channels and other digital outlets. Through both self-service tools and managed service engagements, IZEA provides end-to-end solutions for influencer marketing, sponsored content creation and content distribution.

Key offerings include campaign management software, content licensing and rights management, influencer discovery and analytics, and performance reporting.

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