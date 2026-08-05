J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $425.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.65 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.01%. J & J Snack Foods's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from J & J Snack Foods' conference call:

Third-quarter sales declined 6.2% to $426 million, while adjusted EBITDA fell 6.4% to $67.4 million, primarily due to $4.7 million in net fuel and freight cost pressures. Foodservice and frozen beverage sales were pressured by bakery SKU reductions, weaker cookies and handhelds, and lower service and machine revenue.

to $426 million, while adjusted EBITDA fell 6.4% to $67.4 million, primarily due to $4.7 million in net fuel and freight cost pressures. Foodservice and frozen beverage sales were pressured by bakery SKU reductions, weaker cookies and handhelds, and lower service and machine revenue. Transformation efforts continued to protect profitability, with gross margin expanding 240 basis points to 35.5%. Project Apollo’s plant-consolidation savings are now expected to reach at least $20 million annually, raising total program savings to at least $25 million.

Retail sales increased 1.7%, with underlying growth estimated at 4.8% excluding higher slotting fees, while Dogsters retail units rose about 40% and tracked sales for Dippin’ Dots increased more than 100%. Management also cited strong early performance from new “Better For You” products and continued innovation-driven distribution gains.

Management expects sales momentum to improve in the fourth quarter and a return to organic sales growth in fiscal 2027, supported by new churro, pretzel, and frozen novelty business, a stronger movie lineup, and a new service contract. However, management indicated the inflection is more likely in fiscal 2027 than in the fourth quarter, with fuel and freight pressures expected to persist near term.

The company ended the quarter with approximately $35 million of net cash, $182 million of revolver capacity, and $48.8 million of operating cash flow. It returned $25 million to shareholders during the quarter and expects to receive approximately $17 million in insurance proceeds in August.

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J & J Snack Foods Price Performance

J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.87. The stock had a trading volume of 149,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,595. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $119.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.38. The stock's fifty day moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.50.

J & J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. J & J Snack Foods's dividend payout ratio is 107.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J & J Snack Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,253 shares of the company's stock worth $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,164 shares of the company's stock worth $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,518,000 after buying an additional 128,301 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on J & J Snack Foods from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on J & J Snack Foods

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods NASDAQ: JJSF is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of branded snack foods and frozen beverages. Headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey, the company develops, produces and markets a broad array of proprietary and licensed products for retail, concession and foodservice customers. Its offerings span soft pretzels, frozen novelties, real Italian ice, churros and packaged beverages under well-known names such as ICEE, SuperPretzel, Luigi's and ChurroMan.

Founded in 1971 by Gerald B.

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