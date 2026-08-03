J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Receives "Buy" Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 360 price target on the grocer's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.54% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 375 price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 395 target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 3,350 to GBX 3,300 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 310 target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 847.50.

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J Sainsbury Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 354.52 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 324.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 330.79. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 291.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 380.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.00.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK's leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers. Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority. Our purpose is that driven by our passion for food, together we serve and help every customer. Our focus on great value food and convenient shopping, whether in-store or online is supported by our brands – Argos, Habitat, Tu, Nectar and Sainsbury's Bank.

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